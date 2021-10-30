Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $3,950.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,096.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,377.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,385.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

