Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.98 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $74.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,372.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,468,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,353.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3,381.09. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price (down from $4,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,096.30.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

