Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,800.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,096.30.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,377.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,385.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

