Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 40,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,436. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $570.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

