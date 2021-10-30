Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,823 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $147.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

