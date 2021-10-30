Amalgamated Bank Purchases 46,518 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 407.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $230.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.31 and its 200 day moving average is $223.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

