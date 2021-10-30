Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1,297.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $283.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $294.94.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

