Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 416.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,906 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $44,287,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $39,540,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

NYSE GGG opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

