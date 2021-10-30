Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 440.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,895 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $1,792,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 95.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 99,312 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 178.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 23,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 52,860 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

