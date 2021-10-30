Amalgamated Bank Buys 54,399 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 54,399 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $5,685,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 28.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 687,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

GD stock opened at $202.75 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

