Amalgamated Bank Acquires 124,100 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 421.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 660.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,914 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

