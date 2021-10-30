Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 557,154 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557,154 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

CAH stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

