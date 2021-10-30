Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 450,000 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter valued at about $831,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TRONU opened at $10.13 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

