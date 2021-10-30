Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 40,000 Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Xometry as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,936,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,323,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,217,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,215,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $54.00 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

