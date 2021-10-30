Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $466.95 Million

Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post sales of $466.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.90 million and the highest is $472.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $453.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,400. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $42.18 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

