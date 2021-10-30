Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.48

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.48 and traded as low as $12.75. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 33,409 shares changing hands.

ATUSF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2227 per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

