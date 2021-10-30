AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$29.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

AltaGas stock opened at C$25.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.78. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$16.64 and a 1-year high of C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8086374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

