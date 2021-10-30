Alphacat (ACAT) 1-Day Volume Hits $38,499.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $334,179.67 and approximately $38,499.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00070354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00095595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.74 or 1.00292263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.18 or 0.06986697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

