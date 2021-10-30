Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $107.97 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $107.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $104.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $129.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $152.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $176.61 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,074.76.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,819.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,585.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,601.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,973.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,491,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,051,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

