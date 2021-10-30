Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $191.16, but opened at $172.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $168.08, with a volume of 16,962 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,329,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,950 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.98.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

