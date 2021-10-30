Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$52.00 at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.67.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$42.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.55.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

