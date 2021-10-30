Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Shares of APYRF stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

