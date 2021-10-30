Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 105,162 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,162 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.79.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.