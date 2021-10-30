Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 1,603 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $147.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.88. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

