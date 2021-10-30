Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $3.20 Million in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,933,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,231,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,027,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a current ratio of 19.92. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

