Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.19 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $113.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

