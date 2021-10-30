Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.90 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 253.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,337 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

