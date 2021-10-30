Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 398,252 Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 398,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.34% of Adecoagro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 230.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

