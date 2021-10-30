Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 350,000 TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

YTPG opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.