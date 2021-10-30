Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to post sales of $189.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $138.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year sales of $758.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $572,248.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $93,041.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,990 shares of company stock valued at $15,086,576. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,154. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.