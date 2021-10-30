Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $792.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

