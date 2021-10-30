Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Up 13.5% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shot up 13.5% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.96. 13,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,355,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

