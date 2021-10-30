All Sports Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and $1.20 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, All Sports has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00047814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.20 or 0.00237228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.