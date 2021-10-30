Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

