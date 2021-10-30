Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 3.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.
ALIM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 11,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 million, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.61.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
