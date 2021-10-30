Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 3.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

ALIM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 11,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 million, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.18% of Alimera Sciences worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

