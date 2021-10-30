Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
