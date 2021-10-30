Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $775.00 to $825.00. The stock had previously closed at $604.39, but opened at $657.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Align Technology shares last traded at $622.79, with a volume of 13,455 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALGN. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,358. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $671.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

