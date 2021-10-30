Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $11.20 billion and approximately $281.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00002946 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00101534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00017223 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.09 or 0.00425500 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00049206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001510 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,655,114,548 coins and its circulating supply is 6,193,034,656 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

