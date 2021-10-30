Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALFVY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $43.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.37%. Analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

