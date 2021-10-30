Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALFVY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.
Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $43.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
