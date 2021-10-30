Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $177.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $1,013,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 309,597 shares in the company, valued at $62,733,640.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $9,855,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.14. The stock had a trading volume of 716,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,269. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

