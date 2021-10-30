Alchemix (ALCX) Price Hits $469.26 on Major Exchanges

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for about $469.26 or 0.00761234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $359.41 million and $6.05 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00234375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00096824 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,080,009 coins and its circulating supply is 765,901 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

