Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,708 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.