Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 11,900 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $166.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.