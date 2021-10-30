Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 159,493 Shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) by 39.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,493 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INKA opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

