Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000.

NDACU stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

