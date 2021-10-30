Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $154,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $264,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,653 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,642.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,386 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIV. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $211.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.68 and a 200-day moving average of $196.56. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.43 and a 52 week high of $225.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

