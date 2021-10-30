Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $429.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.36. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.