Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after acquiring an additional 830,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after acquiring an additional 774,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.26.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
