Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 144,500 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Hanesbrands worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

