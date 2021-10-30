Alan Peterson Sells 2,704,854 Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) Stock

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) insider Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £459,825.18 ($600,764.54).
Shares of LON:HSS opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. HSS Hire Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.09. The company has a market capitalization of £125.37 million and a PE ratio of 25.71.
HSS Hire Group Company Profile
