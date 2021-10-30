Alan Peterson Sells 2,704,854 Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) Stock

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) insider Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £459,825.18 ($600,764.54).

Shares of LON:HSS opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. HSS Hire Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.09. The company has a market capitalization of £125.37 million and a PE ratio of 25.71.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

